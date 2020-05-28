https://www.westernjournal.com/carrie-underwood-husband-mike-fisher-launch-new-faith-filled-series-god-country/
Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators hockey player Mike Fisher, may be celebrities, but they’re also regular people with familiar struggles and triumphs. They’re proving that by opening up about their lives in a miniseries that will highlight their walks with God and each other. The project is set to…
The post Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Launch New Faith-Filled Series: ‘God & Country’ appeared first on The Western Journal.