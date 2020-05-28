http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/fd1Uj_gXMSU/

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Across the Twin Cities, a number of businesses and stores reported they were closing early in anticipation of continuing protests in metro area. Wednesday night saw a section of south Minneapolis go up in flames as demonstrations at the Minnesota Police Department’s 3rd Precinct turned violent.

Among the places that announced they are closing their doors this afternoon are the Mall of America, Rosedale Center, some locations of the U.S. Postal Service, and many other individual stores.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Mall of America has required all retail tenants and non-critical team members to exit the building by 2 p.m. today. While there have been no protests or actions at the Mall, the safety and security of those within the building remains our top priority,” the Mall of America public relations director said.

MOA closing early as a precaution pic.twitter.com/tDxLiMMmPi — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) May 28, 2020

Also, a communications specialist with the Minnesota Judicial Center said that the building had been evacuated.

On Thursday afternoon, St. Paul police say they responded to a large groups of people gathering at the Midway Target on Thursday. St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders says officers arrived at Target on University Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. to a group of 50 to 60 individuals stealing items from the store. When police arrived, many people dropped the merchandise and ran, according to Linders.

Also, police reported that a fight broke out and that a person tried to run over another person. As of 2:30 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said they were attempting to disperse people in the Midway area, and that people should avoid it.

We are working to disperse large groups of people causing property damage along University Avenue. Please avoid the area if possible. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 28, 2020

Officers are giving dispersal orders to groups gathered in various areas of the city, damaging property and attempting to steal from businesses. Affected areas: near the 1400 block of University Ave, at an East Side business on the 1700 block of Suburban Ave. and more. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 28, 2020

Authorities say there have not been any arrests yet, or any injuries they are aware of.

Out of an abundance of caution, other stores have made the decision to close early, including in downtown Minneapolis, where a rally is anticipated at Hennepin County Government Center at 5 p.m.

Employees at Target in downtown Minneapolis say they are closing at 1 p.m. today and are boarding up the store’s windows as a scheduled protest against the death of George Floyd moves downtown this evening.

Local authorities have asked us to close Rosedale Center. Please watch social media for notice on re-opening. — Rosedale Center (@RosedaleCenter) May 28, 2020

Also, Rosedale Mall says they are closing immediately as it is believed that protesters might be headed their way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

