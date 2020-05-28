https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/chicagos-mayor-lightfoot-create-600-strong-army-contact-tracers/

This is getting really scary.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to creat a 600-strong army of contact tracers.

Mayor Lightfoot cheered the news saying it creates a “whole new class of jobs!” Of course, she doesn’t understand that these are government jobs and will add more strain on the city’s budget that is already teetering on bankruptcy.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she expects a “whole new class of jobs that didn’t exist before” to be created by the need to reassure people it’s safe to gather in public again. On Tuesday, the mayor took a giant step toward creating 600 of those new jobs in impoverished black and Hispanic neighborhoods that have also borne the brunt of the coronavirus. The Lightfoot administration released a $56 million request-for-proposals from organizations interested in coordinating “contact tracing and resource referral efforts” across Chicago. The RFP requires the lead agency to “sub-grant 85 percent of contract tracing funding to at least 30 neighborhood-based organizations located within or primarily-serving residents of communities of economic hardship” that have also been most heavily impacted by coronavirus cases and deaths. The 30 neighborhood groups designated by the city will recruit, train, hire and support an army of 600 contact tracers, supervisors and referral coordinators with capacity to trace 4,500 new contacts each day, according to City Hall.

