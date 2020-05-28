http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/75-zxVv3obk/news-corp-stop-printing-more-100-australian-papers-014126927.html

Gavin Thurston has had parasitic worms burrow under his skin while filming in Congo, been slapped by a silverback gorilla and spent the night sleeping next to a deadly puff adder in Sudan. But the most frightening moment, the Blue Planet cameraman tells me over the phone, took place when he was making a programme about rare black rhinos in Namibia, with presenter Saba Douglas-Hamilton. “I heard this low hoo-hoo sound and I said, knowledgably, to the sound recordist, ‘That’s amazing, there are ground hornbills here!’ You see them normally in pairs of four, they’re a sort of turkey-sized bird. We carried on, got the shot of the rhino… and Saba and the ranger beckoned to us, called us over quite urgently, so we rushed over the camera kit thinking they could maybe still see the rhino.” “And Saba said to us, ‘There are lions right here. And they’re hunting us now.’ I’m suddenly thinking, s—, how stupid am I? I thought that low sound was ground hornbills – and it wasn’t. It was the contact calls of lions.” “Sure enough, no sooner had the ranger put bullets in his gun than this lioness came out of nowhere charging straight at us. He fired a shot over her head, she didn’t slow. He fired another shot in front of her, kicked up gravel in her face and she stopped, but her ears were down, she had this most amazing wild, angry look. She was about 15 feet from us, and the ranger said, ‘Right, we’ve got to get back to the car before it gets dark. You look ahead, I’ll keep my eye on this lioness.’ “There were six other lionesses in the group, and I was scanning the trees, the bushes, looking for these other females, wondering where they could be. That buzz of adrenaline it was almost like taking a performance enhancing drug – all your senses come alive. I could see every blade of grass… When we arrived at the car the other six lionesses just stuck their heads up out of the grass. Even with four pairs of eyes, we hadn’t seen them. They’d been tracking us the whole way.”

