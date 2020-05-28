https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/contact-tracing-orwellian-government-will-track-everyone-near-greater-good/

They will track you and tell you what you can and cannot do. You will be a puppet of the state. You must do what they say for the greater good. Freedom will be lost forever.

Democrat states are promoting the idea of “contact tracing”. When you realize what it is, you will think you are living in Orwell’s 1984. If Hillary was in office we would already be there.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cheered the news on Wednesday that Chicago is hiring 600 tracers to track its citizens over coronavirus.

A video was released that explains what this madness is. In the video the following points are made:

Of course John Hopkins offers contact tracer training (connected to the scary overboard coronavirus chart) Based on you coming in contact with a person who has COVID-19 you will be placed in total isolation for 10 days If you have no way of not sharing a bathroom you will need to be isolated If you are quarantined you will be isolated for 14 days Contact tracer will take care of your kids but you cannot leave your house If you eat at a restaurant and someone was found with COVID you will be quarantined Big government will video conference you and review your place to make sure you are isolated If you get it your family will have to be quarantined for 14 days and completely isolated If you were on a train, at work or in a restaurant then everyone near you will have to be quarantined They say this is voluntary but will arrest you if you don’t comply You could be quarantined again, and again, and again Training encourages contact tracers to know you are doing this for the greater good The government will mandate you to take viruses Apple phones are now upgraded to manage your phone for COVID contact tracing In India you have to show your app before getting on a train or take a flight, etc. New Zealand has a code that will clear you based on your app status

The government is asking for $100 billion to manage this process and force you to take vaccinations

The real question posed is – Why is the government really doing this? Why?

[embedded content]