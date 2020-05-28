http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pcjYHLGkGwY/

Protesters descended on the home of the cop filmed pinning George Floyd down by his neck before his death — scrawling “murderer” in large letters at the end of his driveway.

Dozens of protesters met Wednesday outside the suburban Minnesota home of Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old police veteran fired after pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he sobbed, “I can’t breathe.”

Photos show “murderer” scrawled at the end of his driveway, along with “a murderer lives here” in large letters in the road, with arrows pointing to Chauvin’s home.

Some protesters remained after the main group left, holding signs including “Evil hides behind the badge” — and a large “I can’t breathe.”

Police told protesters that Chauvin — one of four officers fired after the video went viral — was not home, and no one answered when an Associated Press reporter knocked on the door.

Amid mass protests in Minnesota — some fatal — even the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, asked, “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?”

The FBI is investigating whether officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

With Post wires

