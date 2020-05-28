http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/nB1LSBSQM2A/coronavirus-in-one-state-53.php

Governor Walz turned up at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington in tow to discuss to address the killing of George Floyd. (I got to know and respect John when he was St. Paul Chief of Police. I think he is a standup guy and ethical leader. He really doesn’t belong in this crowd.)

I watched the briefing live and haven’t watched it again. You have to see it to believe it. In his own remarks, Governor Walz “validate[d] [his] emotions.” He brought in Flanagan to exploit her racial mania. Speaking remotely, Flanagan described herself as a “light-skinned Native American” or whatever. She is nuts.

The assembled leaders encourage protesters to employ the best public health practices for the pandemic. They urged “protesters” to wear masks and maintain the appropriate social distance. Next stop: the Twilight Zone.

The authorities attributed 33 new deaths to COVID-19, bringing the current total to 932. Twenty-seven of the 33 new decedents were residents of long-term care facilities, bringing that total to 752. Residents of long-term care facilities account for 81.4 percent of all deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The age breakdown of the new decedents follows the usual pattern. Two were in their 100’s, 9 were in their 90’s, 11 were in their 80’s, six were in their 70’s, four were in their 60’s, and one was in his 30’s (with “no known underlying condition”).

Health Commissioner Malcolm and Governor Walz took one question about the nursing home crisis some 50 minutes into the briefing. Why were hospitalized COVID-19 patients returned to nursing homes? Malcolm blathered for a while in response. She assured her audience that they are “making careful decisions” and will be “revisiting” the practice. Walz attributed responsibility to the CDC. “This wasn’t a mistake,” he said.

UPDATE: I have posted the video of yesterday’s daily press briefing in the adjacent post. Walz, Flanagan, Ellison and others addressed Floyd’s death in their remarks.

