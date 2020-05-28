https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-operatives-leak-false-story-flynn-kislyak-transcripts-ahead-huge-release-grenell-fact-checks-real-time/

Deep State operatives are leaking false stories on the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts ahead of a huge release in order to control the narrative.

Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell already declassified the Flynn transcripts and John Ratcliffe, who was sworn is as the new Director of National Intelligence is set to release the transcripts soon!

So now the Deep State is working with the media to spin, spin, spin.

NBC News hack Geoff Bennett reported on Thursday afternoon that according to a ‘former Trump admin official,’ the Flynn-Kislyak calls that Grenell declassified are written summaries of the calls, not audiotapes.

“The summaries are not full transcripts, leaving the reader unable to know what’s been left out,” Bennett said.

The Michael Flynn-Amb. Kislyak calls that Grenell has declassified are written summaries of the calls, not audiotapes. The summaries are not full transcripts, leaving the reader unable to know what’s been left out, former Trump admin officials tell @JoshNBCNews and @carolelee. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 28, 2020

Ric Grenell dropped in and fact-checked the NBC News hack in real time.

“This isn’t true,” Grenell said in response to Geoff Bennett’s tweet.

This is a classic move by Deep State operatives ahead of a huge release that threatens to expose their lies.

Attorney Sidney Powell said the transcripts may reveal Flynn never even discussed Russia sanctions with Kislyak.

It sounds like the Deep State hacks know the transcripts will prove Flynn did nothing wrong so they are using leaks to try to control the narrative.

