https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-amy-klobuchar-declined-to-prosecute-cop-at-center-of-george-floyd-death-after-previous-conduct-complaints-report-says

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN) declined to prosecute the police officer who is at the center of the death of George Floyd over previous conduct complaints while she was a prosecutor in Hennepin County, which includes most of Minneapolis, according to a report from The Guardian.

Floyd died on Monday after an arrest that involved four Minneapolis police officers. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, appeared to have his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd said that he could not breath.

“Between 1999 and 2007, Klobuchar, the state’s then top prosecutor, declined to press charges against more than a dozen officers accused of killing civilians,” The Guardian reported. “In 2006, Chauvin was one of several officers involved in the shooting death of a man who stabbed others before turning on the police.”

Klobuchar “did not prosecute and instead the case went to a grand jury that declined to charge the officers with wrongdoing in 2008.”

Klobuchar is reportedly being considered as a potential vice presidential pick for presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

