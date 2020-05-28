https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/denver-riot-control-protester-run-jumping-womans-car-gun-shots-fired-towards-capitol-video/

Riots are continuing to sweep the nation following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Denver became the latest city to spin out of control on Thursday evening.

A protester was run over after a mob swarmed a woman’s car and the man jumped on the hood.

The woman plowed through the crowd — with him still on top of her vehicle. When he attempted to walk away, she took a sharp turn and ran him down.

Gun shots were also fired in the direction of the State Capitol causing people to lay on the ground and attempt to seek cover.

Breaking: 6-7 shots were fired in the direction of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver during a protest against the George Floyd killing. There are no reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/8Fau1hnGKn — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 29, 2020

No gun shot injuries have been reported. KKTV 11 reports that it remains unclear if the gunfire was connected to the rally.

Denver has one of the largest Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements in the nation, possibly second only to Oakland.

The crowd also blocked both lanes of Interstate 25.

Both lanes of I25 are now blocked by protestors in Denver. pic.twitter.com/6XjnQGNR0d — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) May 29, 2020

Another street was also being blocked before being dispersed by police using riot control measures.

Denver Police are letting off a bunch more chemical rounds in the direction of protesters across Colfax, even as traffic moves through the intersection. An RTD bus driver paused, then drove right through. #9News pic.twitter.com/0JGNArnRgp — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 29, 2020

