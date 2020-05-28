http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RPAQOHyfiRA/restaurant-bosses-consider-using-glass-22098384

Dining in glass bubbles could be on the cards as restaurants try to find ways of keeping diners safe after lockdown.

French designer Christophe Gernigon has created the Plex’Eat, a cylinder of transparent plastic that hangs from a cable on the ceiling, much like a lampshade.

A cut out at the back allows a diner to sit and stand up without having to bend right over.

Mr Gernigon said similar products already on the market looked like booths in prison visiting rooms, so were not inviting for customers.

“I wanted to make it more glamorous, more pretty,” he said.

His design will go into production next week, and he said he had received interest from France, Belgium, Canada, Japan and Argentina.

But while France is relaxing some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants remain closed.

Shops and hairdressers have re-opened, and some children are back at school – but restaurants and bars pose particular problems for disease control.

Diners cannot eat while wearing a surgical mask, and if tables were removed to ensure customers are a safe distance from each other, many owners say they would not be able to make enough money to cover their costs.

Mathieu Manzoni owns the H.A.N.D restaurant that serves American-style food not far from Paris’ Louvre museum.

He invited Mr Gernigon to the restaurant this week to hear his pitch, and said he was planning to place an order.

“Will people like it? I can’t say but I want to believe that it can add something because I find it fun,” he said, speaking from his restaurant, which is open for takeaway orders only.

It comes as under-fire British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says pubs and restaurants could be open sooner than expected.

He claimed that the government “may be able to do things faster” than previously thought – but did not clarify by how much.

The PM’s remark to MPs came after pub chiefs warned they won’t be able to reopen if customers have to stay two metres apart.

This still remains a sticking point, Mr Johnson admitted, but said work was being done to try and reduce the recommended distance.

Yesterday he said the government was “trying to go as fast as we can” to reopen the hospitality industry.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson said some hospitality firms could be able to reopen from July 4 at the earliest in the Government’s third phase of the lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels have remained closed since shutting their doors in March, with vast numbers of staff supported by the Government’s furlough scheme.

Trade body UK Hospitality has put forward potential guidelines in a 75-page draft document after consulting with multiple industry leaders in an effort to keep customers safe.

In the draft guidance, hospitality businesses clarified that they “do not wish to move ahead with reopening before the time is right” and support a phased reopening approach.

The proposals for restaurants suggest that condiments would not be left on tables, with individually wrapped sauces and condiments handed out by staff on request.

Restaurants would also need to bring cutlery with customers’ food, rather than leave them on tables or allow customers to help themselves.

Tables would also be spaced in the restaurant to meet social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week, the The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and UKHospitality (UKH) called for furlough salary for pub and hospitality staff to be maintained at 80% until October.

