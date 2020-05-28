https://www.dailywire.com/news/disturbing-video-one-killed-in-violent-protests-over-death-of-george-floyd-police-investigating-reports-victim-was-looter-shop-owner-shot-him

Protests, looting, arson, and riots raged in Minneapolis on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black male who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest, as shown in a viral video.

During the chaos, at least one man was shot dead outside a pawn shop.

Scanner: The latest fire is being reported at another pawn shop, maX it PAWN, at 815 Cedar. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

According to police, the facts of the shooting are still being determined.

However, police department spokesman John Elder did disclose during a Thursday press briefing that officers are investigating reports that the victim was a looter who was shot dead by the business owner.

“The man was found with a gunshot wound outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on East Lake Street near Bloomington Avenue at about 9:25 p.m. local time, Elder said,” The New York Post reported. When asked by the press if reports pertaining to a shop owner shooting the man while trying to break into his store held any credence, Elder responded, “That is one of the theories that we’re working into.” According to the police department spokesman, the homicide occurred “close to the area of protests” in response to Floyd’s death, reported the Post. “As I said, the body was found outside. And we have a couple of different scenarios as to what may have happened,” Elder said, noting that a suspect is in custody. A disturbing video reportedly shows officers working on the victim’s body outside the shop following the shooting. In the video, officers stand around the victim and the officer performing CPR to shield them from protesters. The video appears to be taken by a store owner.

Earlier this week, a video of Floyd’s arrest went viral.

“An eight-minute clip filmed by a person on the street shows Floyd telling police he can’t breath and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.”

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander is heard telling the officers. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death.

Earlier on Wednesday, dozens of looters destroyed a Target store, grabbing TVs and other good, filling up carts, and jetting out of the store without paying. This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020 And matters only escalated from there. By the evening and into the night, AutoZone and Target were set ablaze by rioters. Now, this: pic.twitter.com/TZ6td3Umoz — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020 Elder called the violence and crime “disrespectful and heartbreaking.” “This isn’t how you do it,” he said. “It’s so disrespectful and it’s heartbreaking — it really is. People are utilizing this as a purpose to just make bad decisions.” WATCH (WARNING: disturbing images): BREAKING: Suspected looter reportedly shot dead by pawn shop owner during riots in Minneapolis, investigation is ongoing – @StribJany pic.twitter.com/mYKGd9LaOH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

Related: WATCH: Protesters Break Into Target, Loot Store In Response To Death Of George Floyd: ‘It’s Chaos Out Here’

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

