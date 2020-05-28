https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dna-study-supports-bible-canaanites-homogeneous-group-lived-israel/
(JERUSALEM POST) Where did the Canaanites come from?
A newly published study has shed light on the genomic features of the ancient population of Southern Levant – an area that covers modern Israel and the surrounding region – confirming that the biblical people were indeed a clear and homogeneous group and supporting the archaeological findings.
Moreover, the research showed that many present-day populations of the area have ancestries from groups whose ancient proxy can be related to the Middle East.