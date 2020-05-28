http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EicMJ_2mJjw/

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed Twitter for trying to claim that vote-by-mail ballots were not subject to fraud.

“So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD,” he wrote. “How stupid, there are examples, and cases, all over the place.”

Trump warned that the integrity of the American voting system would be destroyed if Democrats continued to release vote-by-mail ballots.

“Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World,” he wrote.

Trump added, “tell that to your hater @yoyoel” referring to Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth, who falsely claimed that there were “actual Nazis in the White House.”

Since Twitter labeled Trump’s tweet with a fact check, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared several news stories pointing to reports of voting fraud.

