http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ih9eNVO6TUk/

First Lady Melania Trump is ready for a cool summer as she exited the White House for a day of events this week in a sleeveless look with chic shades.

Melania Trump strutted out of the White House on Wednesday in a body-clinging Azzedine Alaïa navy and white scalloped jacquard knit sleeveless dress.

Loyal Fashion Notes followers will know that Mrs. Trump — as well as Victoria Beckham — is fond of Alaïa dresses. She previously wore similar Alaïa looks on Easter Sunday in 2018 and in France last year.

Mrs. Trump paired the frock with white leather Manolo Blahnik stilettos and Dior’s Stellaire metal sunglasses in gold and copper. The Dior sunglasses retail for about $308.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

