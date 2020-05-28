https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-second-covid-may-never-happen

Dr. Anthony Fauci now

says that a second wave of COVID-19 may not even happen and that wearing a mask is largely symbolic at this point.

What about the second wave?

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s “Newsroom,” Fauci — member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — said that a second COVID-19 wave is not necessarily inevitable.

“We often talk about the the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you’re reopening,” Fauci explained. “We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability.”

“Particularly,” he continued, “when people start thinking about the fall. I want people to really appreciate that, it could happen, but it is not inevitable.”

Fauci admitted that he is beginning to feel more and more optimistic as days go by, and insists that the U.S.’s expanded capability for testing is bolstering the COVID-19 response.

He pointed out that a second wave is entirely preventable if the U.S. is able to have the “workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation, and contact tracing.”

In April, however, Fauci insisted that second wave of coronavirus was inevitable.

During an interview with MSNBC, he

said, “It’s inevitable that the coronavirus will return next season. … When it does, how we handle it, will determine our fate.”

And so what about the masks?

Fauci also said that Americans should wear face masks in public to protect themselves — but also to get into good practices.

“I want to protect myself and protect others [by mask-wearing], and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” he added.

During the interview, the infections diseases expert also admitted that wearing a mask is not 100% effective, but says that it is a gesture that shows “respect” for other people.



