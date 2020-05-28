https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fireworks-kayleigh-mcenany-spars-cnns-jim-acosta-twitters-fact-check-president-trump-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday sparred with CNN’s resident jackass Jim Acosta over fact-checking.

On Tuesday Twitter added a fake fact-check to President Trump’s tweet on mail-in voting scandals and serial liar Jim Acosta thought it was the right thing to do.

Jim Acosta began by arguing that President Trump should be fact-checked by far-left Twitter overlords.

“This president has made so many false and misleading statements that you know has put fact-checkers to work across the world…he’s uttered some 18,000 false and misleading statements, according to the Washington Post,” Acosta said.

“There is no one that should be fact checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things,” Kayleigh McEnany said.

Kayleigh McEnany blasted Acosta by listing several fake ‘Trump-Russia’ stories pushed out by CNN and ABC News.

“If anyone needs to be fact-checked, I think it needs to be the media,” she added.

WATCH:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spars with CNN’s Jim Acosta over fact-checking: “There is no one that should be fact checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things.”pic.twitter.com/TCApd99Rnp — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 28, 2020

