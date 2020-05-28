https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-floyd-brother-police-minneapolis/2020/05/28/id/969460

The brother of George Floyd wants the police officers involved in his brother’s death to be arrested, convicted and given the death penalty.

His comments came Thursday during an interview on CNN’s “New Day” program.

“These officers, they need to be arrested right now,” said Philonise Floyd. “They need to be arrested and held accountable about everything, because these people want justice right now.”

“Justice is these guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder, and given the death penalty. They took my brother’s life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again.”

A video showed a handcuffed George Floyd, 46, lying face down, groaning for help and saying, “Please, I can’t breathe,” while a police officer jammed his knee into his neck. Floyd died in hospital shortly after.

The Justice Department has announced it had made an investigation into police involvement in George Floyd’s death a “top priority.” The announcement came after a second day of violent protests in Minneapolis over the unarmed black man’s death.

Meanwhile, CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers broke down in tears while discussing the interview with Floyd’s brother.

“It’s just so much pain,” Sellers said. “You get so tired. We have black children. I have a 15-year-old daughter. I mean, what do I tell her? I’m raising a son. I have no idea what to tell him.”

