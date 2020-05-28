https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flynn-transcripts-coming-grenell-nukes-swalwell-tweetstorm-lying-russian-collusion/

Ric Grenell

Grenell is a hero!

Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell nuked Democrat hack Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) on Thursday in a series of tweets.

Swalwell on Thursday taunted Grenell over his promise to release the Flynn transcripts.

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

Grenell already declassified the Flynn transcripts and John Ratcliffe, who was sworn is as the new Director of National Intelligence is set to release it soon!

Swalwell lied to the public for years about Trump-Russia collusion.

The newly released transcripts of over 50 witnesses who testified to Congress all said they had no evidence of Russian collusion, however, Swalwell went on tv and lied his face off for years.

Grenell destroyed Rep. Swalwell in a series of tweets.

“They are coming.”

Ratcliffe will be releasing the transcripts of Flynn’s calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak soon.

Attorney Sidney Powell said the transcripts may reveal Flynn never even discussed Russia sanctions with Kislyak.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...