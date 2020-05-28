https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flynn-transcripts-coming-grenell-nukes-swalwell-tweetstorm-lying-russian-collusion/

Ric Grenell

Grenell is a hero!

Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell nuked Democrat hack Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) on Thursday in a series of tweets.

Swalwell on Thursday taunted Grenell over his promise to release the Flynn transcripts.

Tick tock. “Those are coming.” Well, you’re no longer director and the Flynn tapes never came. All you have to show for your work is the dirt on your boots from shoveling and burying evidence for @realDonaldTrump. #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/ldYLn9LcQl — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

Grenell already declassified the Flynn transcripts and John Ratcliffe, who was sworn is as the new Director of National Intelligence is set to release it soon!

Swalwell lied to the public for years about Trump-Russia collusion.

The newly released transcripts of over 50 witnesses who testified to Congress all said they had no evidence of Russian collusion, however, Swalwell went on tv and lied his face off for years.

Grenell destroyed Rep. Swalwell in a series of tweets.

“They are coming.”

They are coming. There’s a thoughtful process to transparency. For years you went on TV spreading the Russian propaganda – knowing the entire time that not one single person under oath from your committee saw any collusion. Not one. It’s shameful! https://t.co/APPwAT05DQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

You spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars weaponizing the US government & telling Americans there was massive collusion. Your own committee interviewed more than 50 people under oath & they all said the same thing: they know of no collusion. But on TV you said the opposite. https://t.co/UpDdaSeRXi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

You said the opposite knowing what the 50 people said under oath – and yet for years you didn’t want their transcripts to be made public. Transparency is required! Americans deserve to see how this hoax developed and who silenced those who raised doubts early on. https://t.co/zNGqnCLDtu — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

I read the transcripts. There were lots of questions from Democrats. Lots. You just didn’t find any collusion when they were under oath – so the transcripts were the only thing you didn’t leak to the DC media. https://t.co/tx4seOXbHq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

Oh, I read. I read it all. And you lied about collusion. And Americans who see the facts that you tried to hide are furious. https://t.co/WrARy1fWjG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

I’m talking about how you lied to the American people over and over again. You said publicly you saw lots of Russian collusion. But the many Republicans and Democrats you questioned under oath all said they saw NO COLLUSION. You knew what they said in private. You lied. https://t.co/HSKuIaGAHE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

Ratcliffe will be releasing the transcripts of Flynn’s calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak soon.

Attorney Sidney Powell said the transcripts may reveal Flynn never even discussed Russia sanctions with Kislyak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

