Panelists on Fox News’ “The Five” burst into mockery Wednesday night after former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile boldly claimed that “there’s no First Amendment right to lie.”

Brazile, a Fox News contributor, appeared on the show to discuss the developing feud between President Donald Trump and Twitter. The tech giant added a fact-check label to several of the president’s tweets Tuesday as part of an ongoing initiative by the platform.

After co-host Jesse Watters went on a lengthy tirade against the initiative even suggesting that Twitter officials could end up “helping the president” by proving that “the whole thing is so cooked up,” Brazile mocked him for “whining.”

Later during her response, Brazile took the argument a step further, suggesting that she would’ve “deleted” the president’s tweets, specifically referring to his tweets regarding MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and mail-in ballots.

“There’s no First Amendment right to lie. Period,” she said emphatically.

Caught off guard by the claim, the panel went silent for a few seconds before erupting in mockery.

“You can’t lie?!” a shocked Greg Gutfeld asked as Dana Perino retorted “well, actually, you can.”

Brazile dug her heels in and shouted back: ‘There is no First Amendment right to lie. There’s no First Amendment right to lie. You just go ahead and lie.”

“I can say I’m 6 feet tall. Are you going to have me arrested?” Gutfeld responded. “What would happen to politicians, Donna? If you couldn’t lie, you’d have no politics,” he added.

As for the Trump-Twitter feud, the president reportedly plans to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies in the coming days.

