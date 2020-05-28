https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/former-fcc-commissioner-brendan-carr-cheers-president-trump-executive-order-social-media-censorship-video/

Former FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joined Lou Dobbs on Thursday to weigh in on President Trump’s executive order on Social Media targeting.

Brendan Carr cheered the President for stepping in and warning the social media giants their far left censorship will no longer be tolerated.

Brendan Barr: Since the 2016 election the far left has jumped from hoax to hoax to hoax to explain how it lost the election to President Trump at the ballot box. One thing they’ve done is looked to social media platforms. They put pressure on them for the crime in their view of staying neutral in the 2016 election. And they’re committed to not letting these platforms stay neutral in the run-up of 2020. So this step by President Trump shines a light on some of that activity and tees up some steps that can be taken.

So true.

In 2017 the far left Soros connected Media Matters sent out a document titled, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” on their 2017 to 2020 plan to defeat President Trump and Republicans.

TRENDING: “What They Are Doing Is Tantamount to Monopoly” – BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order on Social Media Censorship with Warning to Far Left Tech Giants

The Media Matters plan included working with the tech giants: Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor and silence conservative voices and platforms.

Democrats and their allied in Big Tech know conservatives were able to freely communicate before the 2016 election and get around the lies of the mainstream media.

So Democrats put together a plan to silence conservative voices.

Today conservatives are regularly blocked, banned and censored by the far left elites at Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube and others.

President Trump’s move today to confront far left social media giants is a huge step in preserving our God-given rights as Americans.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

