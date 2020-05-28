https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/499836-frustration-builds-in-key-committee-ahead-of-graham-subpoena-vote

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamDemocratic unity starts to crack in coronavirus liability reform fight Trump urges GOP to vote against bill reauthorizing surveillance powers Speculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy MORE’s (R-S.C.) plans to force a vote next week on a wide-ranging subpoena as part of his probe into the Russia investigation is reviving long-simmering frustrations on the Judiciary Committee.

Graham has set a vote for next Thursday, June 4, on a subpoena that would let him compel documents and interviews with dozens of officials as he plans to ramp up his months-long probe into Crossfire Hurricane, the name for the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

Included in the subpoena, which is likely to be approved along party lines, are some of President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice says it will recommend Trump veto FISA bill Fauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally MORE’s biggest political targets. Democrats view it as Graham’s latest breach of the panel’s bipartisan history that underscores his shift from Trump critic to ally.

“I’m sure Senator Graham has been disappointed in some of the things I’ve said and done, but I am waiting for the return of the Lindsey Graham that I worked with for so many years. In the closing, I hope closing, hours of the Trump administration, he has been such a Trump loyalist that he just doesn’t sound like the senator that I worked with over all those years,” Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDemocratic unity starts to crack in coronavirus liability reform fight Senators weigh traveling amid coronavirus ahead of Memorial Day Congress headed toward unemployment showdown MORE (D-Ill.), a member of the panel, told The Hill.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter Justice Department closing stock investigations into Loeffler, Inhofe, Feinstein Let’s support and ensure the safety of workers risking so much for us MORE (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, called Graham’s subpoena maneuver an “end run” around the committee rules to give himself “unbridled authority to go after Obama-era officials in order to bolster the president’s conspiracy theories and denigrate the president’s political rival, Joe Biden Joe BidenProsecutor investigating whether Tara Reade gave false testimony as expert witness Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally George Floyd’s sister says Minneapolis officers should be charged with murder MORE.”

The subpoena vote comes in what is shaping up to be a blockbuster committee meeting. In addition to the subpoena, senators will also vote on Justin Walker’s nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court, which is viewed as the second most powerful court in the country behind the Supreme Court.

It is the latest partisan fight that has buffeted the panel in the wake of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSpeculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Stakes high for Collins in coronavirus relief standoff MORE’s Supreme Court nomination, where Graham captured headlines, and conservative fervor, when he tore into Democrats for their questioning of Trump’s pick.

Since then the partisan battles have only grown, including a steady stream of controversial judicial picks, William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump urges GOP to vote against bill reauthorizing surveillance powers This week: Surveillance fight sets early test for House’s proxy voting Trump sides with religious leaders in fight against governors MORE’s attorney general nomination and Graham’s immigration bill last year, where Democrats believed he broke committee rules.

“We had a very difficult, very divisive confirmation hearing on the Foreign Relations Committee,” Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsDemocratic unity starts to crack in coronavirus liability reform fight Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Gregory Treverton Congress must fill the leadership void MORE (D-Del.), who is a member of both, told The Hill. “On the floor … several of us were talking about how Foreign Relations has long been this kind of island of bipartisanship, and we were talking about just how distressing it is to have it feel more like Judiciary.”

Under committee rules, Graham can issue a subpoena as either part of a deal with Feinstein or with a majority vote from the GOP-controlled committee. A Graham spokesman specified that the vote will be on one broad subpoena that will specifically name dozens of people, instead of giving Graham authority to issue multiple subpoenas without additional votes.

“This is exactly what Senator Leahy did … investigating torture allegations. It’s exactly the same document, he used. It was a partisan vote,” Graham said. “If you got a problem with this template, you need to talk to him.”

Asked if he was worried about setting a precedent, Graham added that Leahy’s “already done it.”

Graham has struck bipartisan deals with Democrats on immigration and legislation to protect then-special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE from being fired. Democrats say the subpoena fight will be rough for the committee, but aren’t closing the door to working with him altogether.

“I will commend him for being my co-sponsor for the DREAM Act. …But there have been precious few opportunities in this stage of the Trump administration for us to do anything constructive in the area of immigration and many other issues as well. I hope that after the election that changes,” Durbin said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) predicted that the subpoena vote was “likely to be a very contentious meeting,” but noted that the committee was able to do bipartisan work after the Kavanaugh confirmation battle.

He said differences “have become more vehement and sometimes vitriolic,” but that after Kavanaugh’s confirmation he was still able to work with Graham.

Asked about Graham’s subpoena plan, he added: “I think it’s a complete distraction from the work we should be doing to address the health and economic crisis” caused by the coronavirus.

Coons noted that he recently introduced legislation with Graham on wildlife trafficking and wet markets, but also said hearings on controversial circuit court nominees were “sharply partisan” and that it’s “not a healthy committee.”

“I’ve been able to find a way to legislate with Chairman Graham on other issues, on other committees. [But] I do think this will be very difficult for the Judiciary Committee,” he said.

Republicans have faced growing calls from Trump to dig into the Obama administration, though Graham has denied that his investigation is in response to pressure from the president, who recently urged him to call former President Obama to testify.

“I’ve been planning this for weeks. We’ve already interviewed the people,” Graham said. “We’ve been planning this for a long time.”

Senate Republicans are ramping up their probes tied to the Obama-era. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee issued its first subpoena last week as part of its probe into Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMail ballot surge places Postal Service under spotlight House chair threatens subpoenas if Pompeo doesn’t provide Biden docs he gave Senate GOP Senate confirms Ratcliffe to be Trump’s spy chief MORE (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley: White House ‘failed to address’ if there was a ‘good reason’ for IG firings GOP faces internal conflicts on fifth coronavirus bill State Department scrutiny threatens Pompeo’s political ambitions MORE (R-Iowa) are also months into a wide-ranging investigation that touches on the investigation into former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, something Graham says he will also probe.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening GOP faces internal conflicts on fifth coronavirus bill On The Money: Jobless rate exceeds 20 percent in three states | Senate goes on break without passing small business loan fix | Biden pledges to not raise taxes on those making under 0K MORE (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, noted that the GOP questions about the Obama administration have been percolating before Biden was the party’s presumptive nominee and the coronavirus.

“I think they’ll go with the investigation leads. …My view right now is I’d stay focused on the agenda we have and I think talk about how we’re going to help people recover from the pandemic and get the economy back on track. I think that’s got to be the center focus,” he said.

But Graham’s investigation has the backing of powerful figures including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report FISA ‘reform’: Groundhog Day edition The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE (R-Ky.), who has said Graham will have “ball control” on the issue. Graham garnered praise for the probe during an online Trump campaign event with Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpObama’s Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP McConnell says Obama administration ‘did leave behind’ pandemic plan Obama tweets ‘vote’ after Trump promotes ‘Obamagate’ MORE, the president’s daughter in law.

“Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama administration officials. … The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen. And we intend to get those answers,” McConnell said.

GOP senators have signaled that they will line up behind him to support the subpoena. Because Republicans hold a 12-10 panel majority, he will need the support of every GOP senator because a tie would result in the subpoena request failing.

“The Senate is a large body with many committees designed to do many things at once, so the Judiciary Committee is doing its job,” said Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyJustice Department investigating meat price increases: report Chinese official accuses US of ‘pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War’ Trust in big government? Try civics education MORE (R-Mo.), a member of the panel.

“What we see with the FBI, and with DOJ and the FISA Court is hugely significant, I mean it’s hugely significant to the structure of our government, to any presidential administration going forward, whether it’s this administration or future ones,” he added. “So I think it’s vital the judiciary perform its oversight role.”

