Michael Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney investigating the involvement of Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, said Thursday that some evidence in the case does not support criminal charges against the cops.

“That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that,” Freeman said in a press conference. “But my job, in the end, is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there’s other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.”

Hennepin Co. Attorney Freeman: pic.twitter.com/RZ9iYsvQ1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2020

“I will not rush to justice,” he added.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

