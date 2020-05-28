https://www.theblaze.com/news/floyd-family-pleas-peace-sharpton-jackson

George Floyd’s family is calling for peace and calm amid violent protests and looting that erupted in Minneapolis following his tragic death earlier this week.

According to the Star Tribune, Floyd’s girlfriend of three years, Courteney Ross, said she is “heartbroken” over the chaos that broke out in the city Tuesday and Wednesday night. Floyd died Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

What are they saying?

“Waking up this morning to see Minneapolis on fire would be something that would devastate Floyd,” Ross said. “He loved the city. He came here [from Houston] and stayed here for the people and the opportunities … Floyd was a gentle giant. He was about love and about peace.”

She added that she wanted the protesters to know that while she “understands their frustration,” she wants people to “protest in a peaceful way.”

The Star Tribune also reported:

Some of Floyd’s relatives echoed Ross’ sentiments Thursday through their attorney, Benjamin Crump, who for many years has represented families across the country left mourning the death of loved ones during police encounters. Crump said in a statement issued after speaking with some of Floyd’s relatives that they thank the protesters “for joining them in standing for justice, [but] we also cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we cannot endanger each other as we respond to the to the necessary urge to raise our voices in unison and outrage.”

Crump added in a tweet that the family wants “peace in Minneapolis” and that “looting and violence distract from strength of our collective voice.”

Sharpton and Jackson head to town

Hot Air noted in its report: “Thus far, all is quiet today in Minneapolis, but that might be changing. Coming to the city today are those agents of calm and reason, Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.”

The two reverends, who are mainstays at civil rights protests, announced that they would be visiting the city this week.

Early in the morning on Thursday, Sharpton tweeted, “Headed to Minneapolis today!” Then Jackson confirmed to KSTP-TV that he would be holding a news conference in the city on Thursday.

The Star Tribune reported that Sharpton spoke to protesters just steps away from the place where Floyd was arrested Monday night. There he said, “The violence was started on this corner when the man was choked to death. There’s a difference between peace and quiet. Some people just want quiet. Peace is justice.”

Jackson reportedly met with elected officials and faith leaders at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “to stand in solidarity and demand justice in the death of George Floyd.”

