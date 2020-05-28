https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/germany-trump-twitter/2020/05/28/id/969524

A German government honcho Thursday pitched the country as a location to which Twitter should consider relocating as tensions escalate between the social media platform and President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, Thomas Jarzombek, who oversees technology affairs for Germany’s Economic Affairs Ministry, tagged both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and America’s tweeter-in-chief.

“Hey this is an invitation to move to Germany! Here you are free to criticize the government as well as to fight fake news,” he wrote. “We have a great startup and tech ecosystem, your company would be a perfect fit and I will open any doors for you!”

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order to limit liability protections social media companies currently enjoy.

The move came after Twitter labeled two of Trump’s posts about mail-in voting “potentially misleading” and provided links to news coverage of his comments. The president was furious, accusing the social media company of censorship and election interference and threatening to possibly shut down the service.

