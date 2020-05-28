https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-twitter-predatory-executive-order/2020/05/28/id/969396

Rudy Giuliani accused Twitter of carrying through with a “predatory practice” after the social media giant put a fact-check label on some of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, made his comments on Wednesday during his show on WABC radio.

“Well I’ll tell you what’s a predatory practice — taking off one of my podcasts because you don’t like it, which is what YouTube just did,” he said. “They just took it off. They didn’t even give me a reason. Or publishing next to the president that they’re [Twitter] going to fact-check him.”

“How about fact-checking [Joe] Biden and all the Democrats that go on Twitter constantly and lie and lie about the fact that Biden didn’t take money in the Ukraine.

“They say it was debunked, it was investigated, they cleared Biden. Five witnesses say no. Three tapes say no. Five documents say no.

“But Twitter doesn’t tell you to go look for that.”

He called Twitter and other social media giants “monopolies.”

“And it is time that we rethink our laws in light of the modern way in which we communicate,” he said.

“So I think it’s time to bring some test cases against them. And I’m telling you, you get it before the Supreme Court … don’t bet on what’s going to happen.”

Trump will sign an executive order regarding social media companies on Thursday, White House officials said after the president had earlier threatened to shut down websites he accused of stifling conservative voices.

The officials gave no further details.

