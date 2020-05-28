https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordonchang-china-military-spying/2020/05/28/id/969518

Author and China expert Gordon Chang praised Newsmax TV reports of plans to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students with ties to China’s military by the administration of President Donald Trump because the Asian communist government was “relentlessly” attacking America’s sovereignty.

“We’re really at a point where we don’t have a choice if we want to maintain our sovereignty and our society, because China is attacking it relentlessly. Every day,” Chang said told Spicer & Co. on Thursday. “We just don’t have a choice.”

“We have a common enemy,” Chang added, referring to Democratic criticism of the Trump’s administration policy toward China. “That common enemy threatens the existence of our republic. And it’s really wrong for any party in the United States, any individual, to support the narrative the Communist Chinese Party doesn’t relentlessly go after us.”

Chang, the author of “The Great U.S.-China Tech War,” “Losing South Korea,” “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World” and “The Coming Collapse of China,” said the 3,000 to 5,000 students that supposedly will be affected is a small number of the roughly 360,000 Chinese students in the United States.

“This is more than just the Chinese military,” he said. “Because in 2017, China passed a national intelligence law that requires every Chinese national to spy for Beijing if requested. And that means we’ve got a big problem, because it’s not just those 3,000 students, it’s the other 357,000.”

Chang’s comments come on the day China’s legislature approved a law that imposes a national security law on Hong Kong, which critics have claimed jeopardizes fundamental freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory. It also comes amid increasing scrutiny and criticism of China’s handling of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, from where it spread throughout the world.

“We’ve got to start,” Chang said referring to the reports of revoking the visas. “Because China has been sending, surreptitiously, its military officers into American universities to steal information.”

