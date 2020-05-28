http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LY7JqbXzth0/

THE Minneapolis mayor has said that George Floyd was “killed because he is black” and that the “arresting officer killed someone.”

Jacob Frey made the comments during an interview on CBS aired on Thursday morning.

5

Jacob Frey made the comments on ThursdayCredit: AP:Associated Press

When asked if he believes that the incident was murder, Frey replied “I do.”

“I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone. As to the precise charge, I’m not going to get into that.”

The mayor then went on to say “he’d be alive today if he were white.”

“The facts that I’ve seen, which are minimal, certainly lead me down the path that race was involved.

“I don’t know whether or not there’s explicit or implicit racism involved, but racism is involved – let’s be very clear.”

On Monday, George Floyd died after Officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis as the black man shouted “I can’t breathe.”

The arrest was carried out after Floyd allegedly trying to use forged documents at a local deli.

5

George Floyd died on Monday

Protests broke out on Wednesday night in the city, forcing the mayor to beg residents to “keep the peace.”

Demonstrations started out peacefully before descending into chaos as cops used rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray.

The fury followed the arrest of Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Protesters had initially gathered at the intersection where Floyd died and at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

Hours later, the Lake and Hiawatha areas had descended into total chaos, with looting, violence and fires.

At least one under construction apartment block was reported to have been burned down – and a factory also caught fire.

Other unverified reports have claimed businesses such as Target, Wendy’s and Aldi were also torched.

5

Cops in gas masks stand guard as rioting grips MinneapolisCredit: Getty Images – Getty

5

A car is engulfed by flames amid the rioting in MinneapolisCredit: Getty Images – Getty

5

A protester throws a piece of wood on a fire in the street just north of the 3rd Police PrecinctCredit: Getty Images – Getty

As the sun rose over the city following a night of violence, the smoldering blazes could still be seen billowing smoke.

Minneapolis city authorities have requested assistance from the National Guard as the unrest looks set to continue, reports KSTP.

Mayor Jacob Frey has called for calm amid the violence as he pleaded “I understand the anger and pain”.

He said: “Please, please Minneapolis. We cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The activity around Lake and Hiawatha is now unsafe.

“Please, help us keep the peace. Stay safe and evacuate the area.

“We appreciate those that protested peacefully but now is the time to go home. Obviously, we have both instances of violence and fires.

“There are institutions, grocery stores and markets around Lake, that our community relies on – especially in times of a pandemic”

