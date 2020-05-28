https://www.westernjournal.com/1st-thing-rush-every-morning-cancer-treatment/

Rush Limbaugh is sending a message to everyone.

And it’s not the normal political analysis that his loyal audience has come to enjoy and count on.

He is broadcasting a message of hope and dependence on God.

On his nationally syndicated radio show Feb. 3, the conservative icon revealed he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer.

The next day, an emotional Limbaugh attended the State of the Union speech in Washington, D.C., where President Donald Trump announced that the talk show host would receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

During the speech, first lady Melania Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh, bringing him to tears on live television.

But the months since then have not been easy on Limbaugh.

And this week on his show, he admitted that his cancer treatments are taking their toll on him.

“For the last seven days, I have been virtually worthless, virtually useless. I haven’t left the house,” he said Tuesday, according to a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com. “I haven’t done much of anything except just try to rest and relax. All of this was told to me; it was gonna be a factor.”

But he also admitted something else — something more powerful and significant than his usual insight on current events.

He said the the first thing he does when he wakes up each day is thank God for keeping him alive.

“Every day I wake up and the first thing I do is thank God that I did,” Limbaugh said. “It is … just waking up is a blessing.”

“I know many of you are praying daily and nightly. I happen to believe that they work. I believe that they are sustaining me, and I pray for the energy to be able to do this.”

Ever since his diagnosis, including on Tuesday’s show, Limbaugh has been refreshingly open about his faith.

He has testified about the power of prayer and believes it can have a true impact on his treatments and possible recovery.

“I’m thinking there are more prayers for me in this country than can be counted, than can be tabulated. And I just am confident as heck that they matter, that they’re effective. So please accept this as an ongoing and never-ending thank you to everybody,” he told listeners in February.

Cancer does not care that you might have more than 25 million people tuning in to your show each month.

It doesn’t care that you have been on the air for more than three decades and have enjoyed massive success.

Cancer has no regard for anything.

However, Limbaugh has found the best way to deal with the emotions that accompany a serious illness, whether it be depression or a feeling of hopelessness.

“I believe God is good. I believe that there is good in everything that happens,” he told listeners later in February.

As James 5:15 says: “And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him.”

When you put your trust and faith in Jesus Christ, he gives you the strength to handle the struggles that life throws in your path. Prayer and daily devotions with God are a tremendous and powerful way to deal with unexpected obstacles.

Serving God doesn’t exempt you from tragedy and death. But it does allow you to fight life’s battles with peace and joy in your heart.

Limbaugh appreciates his life each day and holds on to the fact that the Lord cares about him no matter what his future holds.

Could God heal him through prayer and medical expertise? Of course.

Could the same God allow the cancer to spread? Yes.

But either way, Christ is getting the recognition and glory he deserves. And the best part is that Limbaugh is telling millions of listeners about God’s power and love.

It’s a message everyone needs to hear.

