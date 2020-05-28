https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/go-protesters-shut-streets-outside-police-hq-downtown-st-louis/

Protesters gathered Thursday night in downtown St. Louis outside the Police Headquarters.
The protesters shut down the streets outside the police headquarters.

This was around 6:30 PM tonight.

The group is protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Via Kevin Killeen from KMOX.

TRENDING: “What They Are Doing Is Tantamount to Monopoly” – BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order on Social Media Censorship with Warning to Far Left Tech Giants …UPDATE: Full Transcript

Hat Tip Ed

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...