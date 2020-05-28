https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/go-protesters-shut-streets-outside-police-hq-downtown-st-louis/

Protesters gathered Thursday night in downtown St. Louis outside the Police Headquarters.

The protesters shut down the streets outside the police headquarters.

This was around 6:30 PM tonight.

The group is protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Via Kevin Killeen from KMOX.

Protestors block traffic outside STL Police Hq.. including a BiState bus. pic.twitter.com/RjibFUdu6o — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) May 28, 2020

Protestors hold onto Olive outside police hq, with no opposition. pic.twitter.com/L0qI0LracU — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) May 28, 2020

Demonstrators in support of George Floyd outside St. Louis Police hq. pic.twitter.com/mPuD5rryA7 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) May 28, 2020

