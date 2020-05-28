https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minneapolis-looks-like-morning-riots-fires-looting-video/

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone was completely engulfed in flames.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) asked Governor Tim Walz (D) to deploy National Guard troops.

An entire block in south Minneapolis was set on fire!

Minneapolis the morning after riots and fires looked eerie.

WATCH:

The power has been out all morning.

Business owners are struggling to wrap their heads around what happened.

