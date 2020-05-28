https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minneapolis-looks-like-morning-riots-fires-looting-video/

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone was completely engulfed in flames.

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) asked Governor Tim Walz (D) to deploy National Guard troops.

An entire block in south Minneapolis was set on fire!

This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis the morning after riots and fires looked eerie.

WATCH:

Morning after the protests and riots in Minneapolis of the police killing George Floyd. It’s eerie pic.twitter.com/UVF2ltmL7E — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

The power has been out all morning.

Few protesters left. City is cleaning up and police are rebuilding. Power has been out for most of the morning pic.twitter.com/cac7QeBV54 — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Business owners are struggling to wrap their heads around what happened.

I wanted to talk to workers cleaning up but everyone declined. Business owners also were struggling to wrap their heads around what happened pic.twitter.com/nxFX4vO7HY — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

