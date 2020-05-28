https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clinton-covid-trump-coronavirus/2020/05/28/id/969533

Hillary Clinton says America needs a “real president.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted the remarks Thursday night following the 100,000th casualty in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last 24 hours, the 100,000th American died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch,” said Clinton in response to Trump’s tweet praising a group for slamming Democrats.

“He’s spent the last 24 hours sharing videos that begin “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” while complaining Twitter’s censoring him. We need a real president.”

Trump earlier Thursday retweeted a video of Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin saying, “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” Griffin is also a county commissioner in New Mexico.

“I don’t say that in the physical sense, and I can already see where the videos getting edited where it says I want to go murder Democrats,” Griffin says. “No. I say that in the political sense because the Democrat agenda and policy is anti-American right now.”

More than 103,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, and nearly 1.8 million people have been infected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

