(FOX NEWS) Parents in several states nationwide are “shocked” to find they can’t withdraw their children from public school, the largest U.S. legal organization for homeschool families told Fox News.

Coronavirus restrictions hit public schools especially hard and, with no clear end in sight, the loss of students only adds to the already vulnerable loss in funds.

A RealClear Opinion Research survey shows that 40 percent of families are more likely to homeschool when lockdown restrictions lift, a significant increase from the 2.5 million children who were educating their kids at home before stay-at-home orders were put in place.

