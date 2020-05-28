https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-justice-department-race-excessive-force/2020/05/28/id/969532

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee want the Department of Justice to investigate three recent killings of unarmed black people.

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, the lawmakers focus on the local law enforcement handling of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

“The federal government has a critical role to play in promoting a culture of accountability for all law enforcement organizations, including at the state and local level,” panel chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement, The Hill reported.

He added he expects the panel will consider legislation addressing racial profiling and police brutality.

Arbery was shot by two bystanders Feb. 23 while jogging in his Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. A video of his death was released in May, sparking outrage, and the DOJ is looking into whether the case warrants federal hate crime charges.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police in plain clothes March 13, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The FBI has since opened an investigation.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck. His case also will be investigated by the Justice Department.

