In 2006 Amy Klobuchar, then a district attorney, declined to bring charges against a cop who had shot and killed a Native American man.

Officer Derek Chauvin had 10 complaints filed against him during his 20 year career as a police officer.

The Washington Times reported:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is in the running to be presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s running mate, found herself under fire Thursday for not prosecuting years ago a Minneapolis police officer who this week was videotaped kneeling on the neck of an African-American suspect who died in custody…

…During the eight years she was a Minnesota prosecutor, prior to winning her Senate seat, Ms. Klobuchar passed on opportunities to prosecute Mr. Chauvin and several other officers accused of dubious conduct, according to reports in The Guardian newspaper and left-wing outlets such as The Daily Kos and the Young Turks.

