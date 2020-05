https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/jobless-claims-2-1-million-week/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of jobless claims last week was 2.1 million, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

Economists had predicted that between 2.1 million and 2.4 million jobless workers would claim unemployment benefits.

Including last week’s total, 41 million workers have claimed new unemployment benefits since mid-March.

