Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN on Tuesday that the strategy of “hiding” in his basement during the coronavirus pandemic “has been working pretty well.”

When told that President Donald Trump “is trying to paint a picture” of him “as somebody who’s too old to be president” and is “missing a step,” Biden said he did not want to get into nicknames, but the president “is a fella who looks like he’s having a trouble controlling his own emotions.”

Biden then said that for “all this stuff about Biden’s hiding… the fact of the matter is it’s working pretty well so far” because Trump is “behind in almost every state.”

The former vice president, who has been conducting various local and national interviews from his basement studio during the pandemic, did acknowledge that this does not mean Trump will be trailing in nearly every critical battleground state in November.

On a recent conference call with grassroots supporters, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Trump knows that “he’s in trouble” because of the polling numbers in some of the most important battleground states.

In addition to having leads in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, Biden also has the lead in Arizona based on current polling. He is also within striking distance in states like Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, which will force the Trump campaign to spend resources defending those states.

O’Malley Dillon has indicated that the campaign thinks it can get at least 318 electoral votes based on current polling.

“We know that Donald Trump knows that he’s in trouble, and that he is going to do whatever he can to deflect to throw things out there… in order to distract this country,” O’Malley Dillon said before vowing not to let Trump’s lies go unanswered or take the Biden campaign off of its game plan.

Biden adviser Symone Sanders recently said Trump is “scared”–and “that’s where these attacks are coming from.”

Biden’s campaign signaled that the former vice president will argue that Trump is “not up to the job” to lead in the COVID-19 crisis, not fighting for the working class, and “leading a corrupt recovery” that benefits his cronies and the connected throughout the campaign.

Biden on Tuesday said Trump becomes “more erratic the more he feels like he’s behind the curve.”

