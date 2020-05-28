http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VEzVzkkgUNY/

Journalists have taken to Twitter to express their anger and sadness regarding the shocking layoff of CBS News White House correspondent and legend Mark Knoller, many calling attention to his genuine, unbiased reporting.

Knoller has reported on every U.S. president since Gerald Ford and is known for his impressive ability to gather unbiased information on the daily activities of the sitting president. He has several AP Awards and a Merriman Smith Award for Deadline Reporting on the Presidency, which was presented by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

New York Magazine and HuffPost Contributor Yashar Ali broke the news on Twitter, revealing that three sources told him the “journalistic institution” had been laid off:

6. Terrible news. Three sources familiar with the matter tell me that one of the people laid off by CBS News is White House reporter @markknoller who is a journalistic institution. Mark also functions as a White House historian for many reporters and so many of us on Twitter. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 28, 2020

Knoller acknowledged the news, thanking fellow journalists for their kind words and noting he is “still on the job:”

Thanks to all for the many kind words. Much appreciated. For the time being, I’m still on the job, still keeping count on the president. Will see what happens. Thanks again. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

Journalists and pundits across the ideological spectrum labeled Knoller “irreplaceable” and questioned CBS News for laying off “an institution,” noting the network would not be the same without him:

Legendary. Huge loss not just for CBS News but for journalism writ large and the world. https://t.co/kXAWNc333L — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 28, 2020

Just seeing this. I don’t think people fully understand or appreciate what a force and institution Mark is. I can’t even imagine him not being at the White House. https://t.co/xobTpRwnQv — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 28, 2020

There is no one in the White House press corps more respected than @markknoller. For decades, a legend, gentleman, walking database, friend to all. Here’s to many more years – https://t.co/iwLCIje0Hr — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 28, 2020

So hoping the @markknoller reports are not true. He is an institution, and what journalism should be. When I was covering the White House, and needed info they should have had right at hand: How many times has the president been to Ohio? (thread coming) — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) May 28, 2020

This is awful. @markknoller is an irreplaceable institution of White House journalism. https://t.co/rZO7TArMXb — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 28, 2020

This is awful. For decades, @markknoller has been keeping track of stats for each presidents’ movements and official acts, an irreplaceable resource many reporters rely on. https://t.co/inhHs0pXSd https://t.co/ZdSGb8KBe8 — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 28, 2020

It’s a true shame that @markknoller, one of few genuine WH reporters left, has lost his job. As I wrote not long ago, there is no “incentive to be a grounded, straight-down-the-line, unbiased journalist these days.” https://t.co/MYJq1m4YHo — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 28, 2020

A measure of what an institution unto himself Mark Knoller is: other news outlets frequently cite his encyclopedic knowledge of White House history https://t.co/tcoMVsldS8 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 28, 2020

You have got to be kidding. Laying off Mark Knoller isn’t trimming the fat, it’s using an ice-cream scooper on bone marrow. https://t.co/RlTOlaw9Hf — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 28, 2020

CBS News is not @cbsnews without Mark Knoller. Don’t argue with me on this. https://t.co/7ftD3Z6F1k — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 28, 2020

THIS CANNOT BE. @markknoller is an institution, a treasure, one of a kind, irreplaceable. DO NOT DO THIS, @CBSNews! https://t.co/2Hjsn7Tjxo — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) May 28, 2020

Mark is a legend and a national treasure, but also an incredibly kind and supportive colleague, even to the greenest of rookies. CBS, please reconsider. https://t.co/vweNQuHxkV — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) May 28, 2020

You’ll rarely find a more widely regarded reporter than CBS’s Mark Knoller. Hearing of his layoff is devastating. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 28, 2020

.@markknoller is a treasure and has been for years. His reporting has made him a must follow for all in journalism. This is really disappointing news. https://t.co/YfmnI3yZ3h — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) May 28, 2020

CBS News reporter @markknoller is also one of the truly unbiased reporters at the White House. https://t.co/HoURgC1CSh — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) May 28, 2020

This is bad news, if true. Mark Knoller is the standard to which everyone else should aspire. https://t.co/Ce7osSIWYq — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 28, 2020

Is there a journalist more well-liked and respected than Mark Knoller? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 28, 2020

Wtf?! @markknoller was quite literally one of the only mainstream journalists I actually respected and followed closely. What the hell is @CBSNews thinking? https://t.co/uGA4wEOeRR — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 28, 2020

Am truly hoping news about the job status of @markknoller isn’t true. To say he chronicles the President is a dramatic understatement. His reporting and literal knowledge of Presidential movements are vital. The WH staff often relied on his numbers about events. One of the best. — Robert Gibbs (@Robt_Gibbs) May 28, 2020

Mark, I’m so sorry. I love your work. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 28, 2020

Holy crap. CBS laid off @markknoller? Shit just got serious. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 28, 2020

What? @markknoller is one of the best journalists in Washington DC! The knowledge this man has is remarkable, the class he brings to journalism is a rarity, & he is the one journalist who you can follow for a year without knowing what his personal political leanings are. SMH! https://t.co/4RnB1HgZJt — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 28, 2020

This is shocking. @markknoller is a top reporter, a wonderful colleague and he means a lot to journalism and especially White House coverage. https://t.co/dkei1KvV7N — Julie Mason (@juliemason) May 28, 2020

1/ Crushed by reports that colleagues @markknoller, Cami McCormick and Dean Reynolds are among those cut loose by @CBSNews. Mark has been delightful company since I was in print and he was at AP Radio and official unofficial presidential record keeper. … https://t.co/rDQ86MtSHa — John Yang (@johnyangtv) May 28, 2020

@markknoller on my last day at CBS 22 yrs ago (!!) you called to thank me, even tho we didn’t know each other and I was very junior. Your kindness made such a deep impression. Thank you for continuing to keep all of us informed every day. You are the best. ❤️ — Danielle Jones (@djtweets) May 28, 2020

Knoller was a resource for a lot of colleagues. It’s awful. https://t.co/xTaGiPhDwg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

