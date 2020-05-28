http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VEzVzkkgUNY/

Journalists have taken to Twitter to express their anger and sadness regarding the shocking layoff of CBS News White House correspondent and legend Mark Knoller, many calling attention to his genuine, unbiased reporting.

Knoller has reported on every U.S. president since Gerald Ford and is known for his impressive ability to gather unbiased information on the daily activities of the sitting president. He has several AP Awards and a Merriman Smith Award for Deadline Reporting on the Presidency, which was presented by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

New York Magazine and HuffPost Contributor Yashar Ali broke the news on Twitter, revealing that three sources told him the “journalistic institution” had been laid off:

Knoller acknowledged the news, thanking fellow journalists for their kind words and noting he is “still on the job:”

Journalists and pundits across the ideological spectrum labeled Knoller “irreplaceable” and questioned CBS News for laying off “an institution,” noting the network would not be the same without him:

——

