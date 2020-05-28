http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pkkDiFN0Fo0/

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, says that the civil unrest in Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd is a “logical reaction.”

In a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon, the former 49er said not only were the riots “logical,” he also said the people have “the right to fight back.”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

On a video that was released Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement on Wednesday, that they were “deeply saddened” by Floyd’s death.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since the end of the 2016 season, the year in which he began protesting during the national anthem against police brutality. However, in 2017 and to some extent in 2018, hundreds of other players continued his protest.

