On Thursday, former San Francisco quarterback and multi-millionaire racial activist Colin Kaepernick posted a message in support of violent rioting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer knelt on his neck during his arrest, as shown in a viral video.

According to Kaepernick, “civility” is leading to “death,” which means “the only logical reaction” is to “revolt.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” he wrote. “We have the right to fight back!”

The former NFLer added, “Rest in Power George Floyd.”

The now-viral video clip of Floyd’s arrest shows the 46-year-old telling officers he can’t breath and begging the cop kneeling on his neck to stop before he falls unconscious. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday.

In the video, a bystander can be heard telling the officers, “He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro. You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into Floyd’s death.

Still, protests turned ugly this week. Dozens of looters destroyed a Target store on Wednesday, grabbing TVs and other goods, filling up carts, and jetting out of the store without paying. Into the night, AutoZone, Target, and other businesses were set ablaze by rioters. And at least one man was shot dead outside a pawn shop.

Kaepernick’s high-profile social justice activism has included repeated criticism of the United States, “including at one point favorably comparing the oppressive communist regime of Fidel Castro to the U.S.,” The Daily Wire previously noted.

The Nike-sponsored former QB has also donned socks with pigs wearing cop hats and “retweeted a quote from revolutionary socialist and chairman of the violence-embracing Black Panther Party Fred Hampton warning against the evils of capitalism.”

The transformation from athlete to racial activist was sparked in 2016 when Kaepernick, who was starting to see little field time, announced his infamous national anthem protest over America allegedly “oppressing” minorities and allowing cops to “murder” innocent people of color.

“People of color have been targeted by police,” Kaepernick said in 2016. “So that’s a large part of it and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that’s something that this country has to change. There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable. Make those standards higher. You have people that practice law and are lawyers and go to school for eight years, but you can become a cop in six months and don’t have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist.”

