Former NFL star and take-the-knee-for-social-justice activist Colin Kaepernick rallied calls to “fight back” in the wake of the deadly police arrest of black man George Floyd.

Addressing the protests that followed Floyd’s death on Monday in Minneapolis — and the video that captured a cop kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he gasped “I can’t breath” — Kaepernick on Thursday tweeted: “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.

“The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” he wrote. “We have the right to fight back!”

Floyd’s death has elicited outrage from across the sports world, including condemnation from LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and Steve Kerr, Fox News noted.

Four officers involved in Floyds’s deadly arrest were fired. The Justice Department announced earlier Thursday it would launch an investigation into the matter.

