White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Trump was “very upset” by the video of George Floyd’s death after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“He was very upset by it,” McEnany said during the White House press briefing on Thursday afternoon, calling the incident “egregious, appalling, and tragic.”

The video prompted arson, looting, and rioting in Minneapolis although officials fired all four police officers involved in the incident.

McEnany recalled that she was in the room when President Trump saw the video on Air Force One and reacted strongly to it.

She added that the president was currently receiving a briefing on the case by Attorney General Bill Barr and the head of the FBI.

“He wants justice to be served,” she said.

On Wednesday, President Trump demanded that the Justice Department expedite the investigation into the officers involved in the incident.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

