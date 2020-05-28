https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-to-jim-acosta-if-anyone-needs-to-be-fact-checked-it-should-be-the-media

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany countered CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s suggestion Thursday that President Donald Trump’s statements should be fact-checked, by pointing out a number of false stories reported by mainstream outlets before arguing, “if anyone needs to be fact-checked, I think it should be the media.”

What are the details?

The confrontation occurred during a press conference held amid an ongoing battle between President Donald Trump and Twitter, after the social media platform attached a fact-checking feature to some of his tweets earlier in the week. The president responded by issuing an executive order aimed at punishing tech giants.

Acosta, sticking to his reputation as a Trump antagonist, asked McEnany, “Shouldn’t the president be fact-checked, especially this president who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact-checkers to work across the world?”

The CNN reporter continued, “These 18,000 false or misleading statements according to The Washington Post, if there’s any president out there we should be fact-checking, or political leader that should be fact-checked, isn’t it President Trump? Aren’t you trying to silence fact-checkers by going after Twitter like this?”

The White House press secretary replied, “Look, if you’re going to get into the fact-checking business, there’s no one that should be fact-checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things.”

With that, McEnany began listing off “egregious” examples of incorrect reports from major media outlets — including two from CNN — before reiterating, “So, if anyone needs to be fact-checked, I think it should be the media.”

