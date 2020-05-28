http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/EO4rp5IkKHQ/Minneapolis-Mayor-says-George-Floyd-alive-white.html

The Mayor of Minneapolis says he believes George Floyd would still be alive today if he were white, as it’s revealed the 46-year-old black man was arrested and pinned to the ground by cops for allegedly trying to pay at a local deli with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd, a father of two, died on Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in an incident that was captured on video and has sparked violent protests and riots around the country.

In widely circulated footage of his arrest, Floyd was seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back as white officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the pavement until he lost consciousness.

His limp body was later seen being placed onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

In an interview with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he considers Floyd’s death a murder.

‘I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear. The arresting officer killed someone,’ he said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday he believes George Floyd would still be alive today if he had been a white man

Officer Derek Chauvin (pictured) was identified as the officer pinning him down in video footage that was widely shared on Tuesday

Breaking overnight: New protests erupted overnight over the death of George Floyd. Some people set fires and others looted stores during the demonstrations. Police say one person was shot dead, and a suspect is in custody.@JeffPeguesCBS reports from Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/u9BzbCJ28T — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 28, 2020

‘He’d be alive today if he were white.’

‘The facts that I’ve seen, which are minimal, certainly lead me down the path that race was involved.’

The mayor’s comments come a day after he publicly called for the police officer involved in Floyd’s death – who has since been identified as Derek Chauvin – to be arrested and criminally charged.

All four police officers involved in the fatal arrest were fired on Tuesday and have been identified as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng.

Frey said most people, especially people of color, would already be behind bars over the incident, and urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to lay charges on the officer.

‘I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?”‘ he said.

He later added: ‘I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.’

Minneapolis Department Police Chief John Elder confirmed in a midnight press conference that one person was shot and killed and that another person was being held in custody. Pictured: Scores of people were seen in the streets as fires raged around them amid conflicts with police

Police chief John Elder slammed the actions of looters which he branded ‘disrespectful’ to Floyd’s family and to the protesters gathering peacefully to demand justice over his death

Frey pointed out that most civilians would already be in jail if they had done with police officer was seen doing in the video

Floyd’s arrest and subsequent death is now under investigation by the FBI and has prompted thousands of protesters to take to the streets to demand justice.

The case has been compared to the 2014 killing of Eric Garner and has reignited tensions between law enforcement and the black community with questions being raised over police officers’ use of force on black suspects, particularly over a non-violent offense.

Cops were reported to have located Floyd in his car near 38th and Chicago Ave in south Minneapolis on Monday after receiving calls of a ‘forgery in progress,’ the Minneapolis Police Department said in an early statement.

Police alleged Floyd got out of the car before ‘physically resisting officers’.

However additional footage from the scene later emerged casting doubt on the version of events as it appears to show Floyd cooperating with officers as he is manhandled out of his vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

An initial statement released by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday did not include details of officers’ altercation with Floyd and only mentioned he had suffered ‘medical distress’ following the arrest.

As protests entered their second day on Wednesday night, chaos and disruption continued on the streets of Minneapolis as protesters clashed with police.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, about 1,000 protesters spilled onto the streets calling for justice in the wake of Floyd’s death.

The demonstrations took a violent turn when a suspected looter was shot dead outside a pawn shop.

Minneapolis Department Police Chief John Elder confirmed in a midnight press conference that one person was shot and killed and that another person was being held in custody.

Wendy’s, Target, Walmart and AutoZone were all looted and ransacked and rioters tried to bust open an ATM. Picture: AutoZone was also set on fire.

Looters raided scores of stores, including a tobacco outlet. One man was seen looking delighted as he emerged from the store with piles of packs of cigarettes

Elder said officers had responded to reports of a possible stabbing at around 9.25pm between Bloomington and Lake Street.

The body of a man – who medics later confirmed had been shot – was found lying on the sidewalk outside the Cadillac Pawn shop by police officers who performed CPR on him.

News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near Minneapolis’s 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores.

A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it. Protesters set other fires in the street.

Officers could be seen surrounding the nearby precinct, not attempting to intervene in the looting.

Multiple fires burned early Thursday at buildings and smoke hung over the city. Fire crews worked to put out flames. Blocks of buildings with broken-out windows and other damage from looting were seen, and KSTP-TV reported that some people were seen going through buildings.

Outside a GM Tobacco store, a group of four men with huge firearms were seen and said they had come to protect local businesses from looters,

During the riots, a woman in a wheelchair was punched in the head and sprayed with a fire extinguisher after trying to block protesters – allegedly with a knife in her hand.

Elder said that ‘everything was done that we could do to try to preserve this man’s life’ but the adult male died in hospital.

The police chief refused to confirm reports that the shooter was the owner of the pawn shop who shot the victim dead because he was looting his store.

He said this was ‘one theory’ but that police are investigating ‘a couple of different scenarios that might have happened’.

Elder would not divulge what the other scenarios are. He added that there had been no other reports of injuries among protesters or police officers.

The police chief also slammed the actions of looters and rioters which he branded ‘disrespectful’ to Floyd’s family and to all the protesters who gathered peacefully to demand justice over his death.

‘If people are there to truly honor the man and his family this isn’t how you do it and it’s so disrespectful and it’s heartbreaking,’ he said.

‘People are utilizing this as a purpose just to make bad decisions.’

A source told KSTP that the city has requested support from the National Guard to bring the violence under control.