The protests that arose from the George Floyd death elevated into riots where there were several buildings set on fire. One of the first Minneapolis businesses to be looted during the riots was a Target store. A woman in a wheelchair armed with a knife attempted to stop looters from stealing from the Target. The wheelchair woman was greeted with punches to the head and was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

During the George Floyd protests that escalated into riots on Wednesday night, looters stole merchandise from a Target, and later set the store on fire. A wild video shows a woman in a motorized wheelchair attempting to block the door of the Target in an effort to prevent people from looting the store.

As looters leave the Target, the woman moves her wheelchair into the exit to block looters from leaving with stolen goods. At one point, it appears she is wielding a small hand knife and tries to attack another woman with the weapon after she was shoved.

A woman in the crowd screamed, “She got a knife! She got a knife!” Onlookers then pelted the wheelchair woman with random objects, and one person sprayed her with a fire extinguisher.

The woman, who was wearing a shirt that read: “Better Together,” said she was “peacefully protesting.”

“They attacked me from the front and back,” the woman, who is identified as “Jennifer” in one of the videos. “They punched me in the mouth, my head. I got punched in the head several times. I got grabbed from behind. They stole my keys. They stole everything they could off of me. I got maced in the face, I got covered with fire extinguisher stuff.”



There are claims that the woman is not disabled. One video allegedly said to be of “Jennifer,” appears to show her get out of her wheelchair and walk with no issues. The woman walking around seems to be wearing the same clothing as the wheelchair woman.

Video from inside the ransacked Target show empty shelves after being looted.

There was a death during the Minneapolis riots after a suspected looter was reportedly shot dead by a pawn shop owner.

