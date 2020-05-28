https://www.dailywire.com/news/limbaugh-george-floyd-death-makes-me-so-mad-i-cant-see-straight

During his Thursday radio show, conservative host Rush Limbaugh said the death of George Floyd was totally “unjustified” and makes him “so mad” he “can’t see straight.”

“I hope these cops are dealt with good and hard,” Limbaugh said. “I’ve seen the video like everybody else, and it makes me so mad I can’t see straight.”

Floyd, who is black, died after an officer knelt on his neck during his arrest, as shown in a viral video.

The eight-minute clip, which has since gone viral, “shows Floyd telling police he can’t breath and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.”

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander tells the officers. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death.

Limbaugh said no action from Floyd, short of possibly shooting at the officers, justified the force used against him. “What policy? What policy is there anywhere that mandates that kind of treatment of a suspect or prisoner who is totally under control?” he asked.

“So he passed a counterfeit bill in a store,” the host continued. “Fine. That doesn’t come close to justifying what happened to him, with people watching that cop for five minutes kill the guy! There’s no other way to describe what happened.”

“I understand people are out there calling it murder,” he said. “It makes me so mad, I can’t see straight.”

Back from a break, Limbaugh referenced an email he received asking what about the video of the arrest made him so mad.

“What makes me so mad about the video?” Limbaugh posed. “You know, these are blue states. This is a blue state where this happened. This is a state run by Democrats. This is a state run by leftists. This is a state run by people who believe in utopias, and they openly promise them – and they particularly promise every minority group in the world that they’re gonna protect ’em.”

“And who are they gonna protect ’em from?” he continued. “They gonna protect ’em from you and me, us meany conservatives and Republicans. We pose the biggest threat to them. That’s what these blue state leftists in the media and in politics all say as they defame us and impugn us.”

“And yet,” he said, “look at what happens to minorities in these blue states. Now, I know it’s not exclusively happening in blue states, but that it’s happening in them.”

“I can’t tell you how mad it made me,” the 69-year-old said. “There aren’t words. There is no excuse for it.”

“[Floyd] in no way threatened or posed a threat to virtually anybody,” Limbaugh said. “But if you want to give people the benefit of the doubt, okay, there may be a manual or there may be something in training that deals with how to subdue and how to maintain submission while reinforcements arrive or whatever. It’s just inexplicable to me. … It’s just so unnecessary. The guy was a good guy. He wasn’t a problem. Okay, so he had a counterfeit bill. Big whoop.”

Limbaugh noted that destroying the local community in protest will not bring about “justice,” though he seemed to suggest he understood the rage behind some of the criminal actions.

“What are they gaining by destroying the stores in their own neighborhoods?” he asked. “How does that constitute protest? It doesn’t. It demonstrates abject rage. It’s not how I would deal with it, but … I know that they’re opportunists and I know they’re taking advantage of the situation and so forth.”

“I cannot describe how this ticks me off – and you know what, folks? I will bet you that every good cop that you or I would run into, retired or active, would also say this is indefensible,” Limbaugh argued. “I would make that wager, and I’ll bet you that in police departments all over this country a lot of cops and a lot of chiefs are boiling over at how this circumstance has now made their jobs in all these other cities practically impossible. This one stupid, senseless, unnecessary – I mean, totally unnecessary – act is going to have the potential of paralyzing police departments around the country.”

“I mean, it’s just a disgrace,” he said. “It’s just an absolute disgrace, and I’m sorry for harping on it. But the fact that it’s happening in a blue state… I watch these mayors and these governors and they get up there they do their press conferences and they talk about, ‘It’s time for healing. It’s time for us to come together as one.’”

“You’ve been doing that for 50 years!” Limbaugh exclaimed. “You’ve been doing that for the 35 years you’ve been running these places. It’s your standard campaign speech. ‘We must come together as one. We must put aside our differences. We must…’ You people never accomplish any of these social justice objectives that you claim to exclusively own. All that happens is things get worse, and other people end up getting the blame for it all.”

