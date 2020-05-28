https://www.theblaze.com/news/boy-socially-distant-prom-babysitter

A 7-year-old threw his babysitter a socially distant prom after her school canceled its annual festivities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What are the details?

Curtis Rogers threw babysitter Rachel Chapman a prom after learning that her school canceled the prom.

According to Rachel’s mother, Becky, Curtis planned a “socially distant” prom, which was “complete with dancing” as well as her “favorite foods.”

Becky shared photos of the fete, writing, “My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods.”

In the photos, Rachel and Curtis — who donned formal wear for the event — sat six feet apart at a backyard table, and feasted on Chick-fil-A, apples with peanut butter, and more.

According to reports, this was the first time Rachel saw Curtis in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel said that she had a wonderful time with Curtis at the event.

“I was kind of, like, bummed putting my dress on, because I was sad,” she admitted. “I don’t get to wear it to my senior prom. After leaving it and having that time with him — because it was the first time I had seen him in two months — it was, like, really fun, and I’m really glad he did that.”

Curtis’ mother Elissa also said that the two had a wonderful time at the makeshift prom.

“Rachel is one of our favorite people and she also helps around the house a lot,” she said. “So Rachel’s, like, the best nanny ever.”

