http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0CBzWz8aizg/

Violent protests continue to flare up in Minneapolis and St. Paul as the state responds to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while handcuffed. 

Livewire highlights:

► Protests turned into riots in Minneapolis Wednesday night, amounting to 30 arson incidents, including an AutoZone and an under-construction apartment building being set ablaze. Rioters smashed up Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct, while looters raided a Target store. 

A man was shot dead Wednesday night near a Minneapolis pawnshop.

► St. Paul police on Thursday responded to alleged looters at Target store, while rioters damaged police vehicles outside the store. 

► Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help quell the violence. 

► Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a local emergency in Minneapolis.

► Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, who is investigating the involvement of police officers in Floyd’s death, said Thursday that some evidence in the case doesn’t support criminal charges. 

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times Eastern.**

9:19 P.M. —

9:17 P.M. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighs in on the protests in Minnesota: “It is a rebellion or a riot depending on whom you ask.”

8:59 P.M. — Tear gas and flash bangs on going off on University Ave. “Things are starting to get a little tenser,” reports KARE 11’s A.J. Lagoe. 

8:39 P.M. — Protesters continue to make their way through downtown Minneapolis. 

8:35 P.M. —

8:30 P.M. — Smoke billows along University Ave. in St. Paul. 

8:20 P.M. — At least one business is on fire near Griggs and University in St. Paul. 

8:17 P.M. — NAPA Auto Parts in St. Paul can barely be seen due to all the smoke. 

8:11 P.M. — A car was set ablaze at the Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

8:08 P.M. —

8:06 P.M. —

8:03 P.M. —

8:00 P.M. — Some north Minneapolis businesses are boarding up their windows in anticipation of more riots. 

7:58 P.M. —

7:57 P.M. —

7:54 P.M. — More looting of businesses on University in St. Paul. 

7:33 P.M. —

7:19 P.M. — More scenes from the NAPA Auto Part fire. 

7:19 P.M. — An NAPA Auto Parts has been set on fire. 

7:17 P.M. — A crowd of protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis near Nicollet Mall. 

7:11 P.M. — Protesters continue to crowd around Target’s Midway store. A police vehicle has been vandalized with spray paint.  

5:30 P.M. — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to restore order amid the protests. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...