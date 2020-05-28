https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mad-maxine-waters-blames-president-trump-cops-killing-black-people/

From the “you-can’t-make-this-up” files, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) now blames President Donald Trump for “cops killing black people.”

“I’m reflecting on all of the killings of young black men in particular, but of course black women too, at the hands of the police and at the hands of these white supremacists,” Waters told TMZ.

“And I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself — in a way he’s dog-whistling — and I think that they’re feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment.”

So, there you have it: A black man gets killed in Minneapolis, it’s Trump’s fault. When hundreds of thousands of black men got killed during Barack Obama’s two terms in office, many in black-on-black murders, Obama was not, of course, to blame. But times have changed, right?

TRENDING: Attempted Looter Shot Dead by Pawn Shop Owner in Minneapolis — Looters Later Clean Out the Merchandise at Same Pawn Shop (VIDEO)

Trump, for his part, immediately took action.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Waters, who has been demanding Trump’s impeachment since the day he took office, told TMZ that the Minneapolis police officer said to be involved — Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck — “enjoyed doing it.”

“My first thought was, ‘Not again. Not one more killing,’” Waters said. “I think that the officer who had his knee on his neck enjoyed doing what he was doing. I believe sometimes these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m gonna get me the one today’ — and I think this is his one that he got today.”

Waters said the officer “didn’t care whether or not anyone was photographing him,” and that “he did what he was doing and the officers stood there and watched him.”

The Democrat also said all of the officers are “just as guilty” as Chauvin, adding she’s “glad that all of them were fired.”

“If in fact you have subdued a suspect and you’re not in any danger at all — and handcuffs are on him — there’s no reason for police to do what these police did,” Waters said. “They don’t even mention in the report that the knee was on the neck of George Floyd.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

