I guess this is Madonna’s career now. She goes from crisis to crisis, injecting herself into the discussion in a ways that seem sincere but also odd and off-putting. A few hours ago she posted a video of her son David dancing with this caption: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Okay, so David’s dancing is fine I guess but this goes on for a long time and a lot of it doesn’t seem very planned out. It also doesn’t help that Madonna wrote this tweet in a way that suggests David is dancing to honor not only George and his family but “all Acts of Racism and Discrimination.” Um, no, I don’t think that’s what you meant to say. He’s not dancing to honor those things. He’s dancing to honor the victims of those things or maybe he’s dancing in spite of those things. But again, Madonna seems to have thrown this tweet together pretty quickly without reading it.

Anyway, one thing Madonna hasn’t lost is the ability to generate a crowd. Thousands of people are reacting to the video though not in the way she probably hoped.

The dog is all of us… trying to figure out just what the hell is it all about. pic.twitter.com/BWKqwXoveW — Jahmil (@Jaeandthecity) May 29, 2020

If you can’t stomp racism, you can still STOMP THE YARD. pic.twitter.com/8WKOUXgM1c — Hansom Boyyy🎶🎼🇯🇲🇷🇺 (@HitzLuzick) May 28, 2020

Breaking News: Racism and Police Brutality is over after a video recorded by Pop singer Madonna of her son dancing to Michael Jackson. We’ve been waiting for this moment. pic.twitter.com/FUjqELIjmw — King Juwan (@KingTrillaX) May 28, 2020

Some were reminded of that awful Pepsi commercial:

All it took was dancing & a soda pop pic.twitter.com/CLVOGNcm5G — Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) May 28, 2020

Yeah, it’s pretty bad, but I’ll give Madonna and David this much, at least they aren’t endorsing violence as a response.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

